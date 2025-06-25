Source: Fan who taunted Ketel Marte banned from all ballparks

CHICAGO -- A 22-year-old fan has been banned indefinitely from all MLB ballparks after yelling something about Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte's late mother during Tuesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox, according to a source.

Marte, 31, was brought to tears by the incident, which occurred while he was at bat in the seventh inning. Marte's mother, Elpidia Valdez, died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Team personnel, including Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, heard the comment and asked for the fan to be ejected. According to a source familiar with the situation, the fan was remorseful for his actions, admitting to his inappropriate comments.

"We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan," said MLB in a statement.

Marte declined comment after the game Tuesday. It's not publicly known what the fan said to upset the 11-year veteran.

Marte received a round of applause during his first at bat of Wednesday's game.

It's not the first incident this season of a fan yelling something inappropriate at a player on the field.

In April, a fan in Cleveland yelled at Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran after the player shared in a documentary that he had attempted suicide three years ago. The fan was ejected and banned from the ballpark after that incident as well.

The White Sox avoided being swept in the series finale Wednesday with a 7-3 victory. Marte went hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts.br/]