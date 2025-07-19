White Sox All-Star RHP Shane Smith (ankle) placed on IL

The Chicago White Sox placed All-Star right-hander Shane Smith on the 15-day injured list on Saturday due to a sprained left ankle.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately known when Smith sustained the injury. The rookie last pitched in Tuesday's All-Star Game when he faced two batters in the eighth inning, hitting Eugenio Suarez with a pitch before retiring James Wood on an inning-ending grounder.

Smith, 25, is 3-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 18 starts for the White Sox. He is the franchise's first rookie pitcher to make the All-Star team.

Chicago also recalled right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte, activated outfielder Brooks Baldwin from the 10-day IL and optioned outfielder Will Robertson to Charlotte.

Gonzalez, 23, was 6-0 with a 4.44 ERA in 16 relief appearances at Charlotte. He had a 4.50 ERA in two appearances with the White Sox earlier this season.

Baldwin, 24, has been sidelined with a lower back strain sustained earlier this month. He is batting .227 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 54 games this season.

Robertson, 27, was 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in four games with Chicago. He was obtained from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations on July 10. Robertson went 1-for-10 in three games with the Blue Jays.

