Man just released from prison accused of killing mother, 15-year-old brother: NC police

A community is reeling after the news that a 50-year-old mother and her 15-year-old son were found dead.

WILSON, N.C. -- A man just released from prison killed his mother and brother Monday night at a Wilson, North Carolina home, police said.

Da'ron Donta Jenkins, 25, of Wilson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. Police responded to what they described as "an unknown type call."

Officers found two people dead, who were identified as Dana Vanessa Jenkins, 50, and her 15-year-old son, Daryn Cox.

The Wilson Police Department told ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD that Dana Jenkins is the suspect's mother and the teen is his brother.

Juanilla Kornegay is reeling from the death of two of her family members.

Kornegay said she is Dana Jenkins' cousin, and described her as "very kind."

"She was a very sweet person, always smiled. I can see her smile right now. She always smiled," said Konregay, who lives next-door to the victims. "She went to work and came home. She took care of her youngest son."

Kornegay said she would have never thought something like this would have happened to the family.

"I would have never thought that. I would have never thought he would do something like that," Kornegay said.

Da'ron Jenkins is being held at Wilson County Jail without bond. He made a first appearance in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Da'ron Jenkins had just been released from prison last week on separate charges before the incident happened.

"That hurt. It really bothered me, and I still haven't got over it," Kornegay said. "It's going to take a while."

Dana Jenkins and Daryn were also being remembered by a local church, where members said they were well-involved in their community.

"Just joyful," Bishop Sherman Blandon said. "Their smiles were infectious. They would both light up a room."

Daryn was also a student at Beddingfield High School. A spokesperson told WTVD that additional counselors were on-hand at the school Tuesday to support students and staffers.

"Please keep the family in your thoughts, as well as the Beddingfield community, during this difficult time," the district spokesperson said.

The church will dedicate a youth service on Wednesday to pray for the victims.

"They loved each other. They loved us. We loved them," Blandon said. "Especially Daryn, he meant the world to all of us. Our teens here, they're there grieving heavily. My children, the adults here, they, the entire city, his colleagues at school, teachers ,it's just rough and unfortunate."

Blandon said Daryn would be at church every Sunday, and played music and served on the media team.

Wilson police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the victims' deaths.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.