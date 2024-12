Navy Pier hosting Holiday Artisan Market on weekends through January

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Navy Pier Holiday Artisan Marketplace opened this weekend in downtown.

The market opened Saturday and runs every weekend through January 5th.

The market showcases hand-made crafts, local treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts from across the Chicago-land area.

Navy Pier's Marisa Diaz-Arce and artist Damon Reed joined ABC7 Chicago to share what makes this market special.

