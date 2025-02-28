Chicago Sky moving both games against Indiana Fever to United Center this season

CHICAGO -- Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will be hosting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in some bigger digs this season.

The Sky are moving both of their highly anticipated home games against the Fever to the United Center, marking the first WNBA games in the history of the 31-year-old venue, known for being the home arena of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks.

"Chicago Sky fans have consistently shown up for the team and the city," said Sky president Adam Fox in a statement. "We want to reward their passion and dedication by bringing this excitement to an expanded capacity."

The games, originally scheduled for June 7 and July 26 (now July 27), are expected to break franchise attendance records for the Sky, who play in the 10,000-seat Wintrust Arena. The current attendance record for the franchise occurred on July 13, 2016, in front of 16,444 at Allstate Arena outside of Chicago. The United Center can accommodate over 20,000 fans.

The WNBA regular season will feature five matchups between the Sky and the Fever, with Indiana hosting 3 of the games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This is the first year that every WNBA team will play 44 regular-season games, up from 40 last season.

The Sky join the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun as teams who will be hosting Fever games in larger venues. The Mystics recently announced two home games against the Fever will be moved to CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, which holds 14,000 fans. The Sun will host the Fever at the Celtics home arena, TD Garden, in Boston.

Tickets for the Chicago games go on sale March 11.