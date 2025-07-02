24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman stabbed, critically injured in Gresham: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 1:46AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a stabbing on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 7800-block of South Sangamon Street around 6:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old woman was fighting with someone when that person took out a sharp object and stabbed her in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

