Woman nearly drives into Lake Michigan after medical emergency, Chicago police say

The inicent happened near Balbo Drive on Thursday at about 3:50 a.m.

The inicent happened near Balbo Drive on Thursday at about 3:50 a.m.

The inicent happened near Balbo Drive on Thursday at about 3:50 a.m.

The inicent happened near Balbo Drive on Thursday at about 3:50 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver nearly drove into the lake in downtown Chicago on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Balbo Drive, police said.

A woman, 30, was driving on DSLD when she suffered a medical emergency and drove onto the bike path.

Video shows the car was just a couple of feet away from Lake Michigan.

Chicago police said she taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

It was not clear what type of medical emergency the woman suffered.