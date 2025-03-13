Woman nearly drives into Lake Michigan after medical emergency, Chicago police say

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 2:10PM
The inicent happened near Balbo Drive on Thursday at about 3:50 a.m.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver nearly drove into the lake in downtown Chicago on Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. at DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Balbo Drive, police said.

A woman, 30, was driving on DSLD when she suffered a medical emergency and drove onto the bike path.

Video shows the car was just a couple of feet away from Lake Michigan.

Chicago police said she taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

It was not clear what type of medical emergency the woman suffered.

