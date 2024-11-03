Woman killed, 3 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash in Uptown, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died and three others were injured in a crash in Uptown on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at about 1:46 a.m. on the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Montrose Avenue.

Chicago police said four people were in a gray sedan, and the driver had crashed into light pole.

The front passenger, a 32-year-old woman, suffered fatal injuries to the head and died at the hospital.

The three other occupants, a male driver and two backseat passengers, were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be okay.

Traffic citations were pending.

CPD Major Accident Detectives are investigating.

