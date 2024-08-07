Woman struck, killed by semi on Near West Side: Chicago Police Department

A woman was struck and killed by a semi in the 1600-block of West Roosevelt Road on the city's Near West Side on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was struck and killed by a semi on Chicago's Near West Side on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 1600-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 8:15 p.m.

The driver of a semi was heading northbound on Ashland Avenue when a woman crossed in front, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.