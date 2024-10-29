Woman yells in toddler's face outside Kamala Harris rally in Houston

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Tuesday, October 29, 2024 1:15AM
Woman yells in toddler's face outside Kamala Harris rally in HoustonTroubling video shows a woman shouting in a little girl's face outside a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Houston last week.

HOUSTON -- Troubling video shows a woman shouting in a little girl's face outside a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Houston on Friday night.

Footage shows a woman in a blue shirt bend down to yell at the girl, who was sitting in a stroller.

A Harris supporter pushes the woman away and appears to tell her not to yell at the toddler.

The exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear, but the child's father appeared to be holding a microphone, indicating he was addressing the crowd before the incident.

The video has gone viral and has gathered millions of views on social media.

