4 injured, including 2 Chicago police officers, in Woodlawn crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including two police officers, were injured in a crash in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
The crash occurred at about 12:54 a.m. in the 800-block of East Marquette Road.
Officers were in a marked squad car with its lights driving north on Cottage Grove on when it collided with a Ford sedan in the intersection of Marquette Road, police said.
Two officers were transported to hospitals in fair condition , police said.
The driver and a passenger in the Ford sedan were hospitalized in good condition.
The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.