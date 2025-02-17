24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 killed, 3 juveniles among 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Woodstock, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 17, 2025 3:55AM
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday afternoon in the far northwest suburbs.

The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. at Route 14 and Dean Street in Woodstock, fire officials said.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, with two heavily damaged.

An adult was killed, three juveniles were critically injured, and two other adults were injured, one critically, in the crash, officials said.

The deceased adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was not yet known.

The three critically injured juveniles were taken to hospital via medical helicopters.

The third vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor damage at the driver was uninjured, officials said.

The ages and genders of the crash victims were not yet known.

No further information was immediately available.

