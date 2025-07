Workers injured after falling from Little Village roof, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two workers were injured after falling from a Little Village building on Friday night, Chicago police said.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. Millard Avenue, police said.

Both workers are 24-year-old men, each were taken to local hospitals after suffering trauma to the body.

It is unknown why they fell from the roof.

At last check, police said they were both in serious condition.