All-night Ragamala concert of Indian Classical Music kicks off World Music Festival Chicago

An all-night Ragamala concert of Indian classical music Friday kicked off the 10-day World Music Festival Chicago at the Chicago Cultural Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration of Indian Classical Music unlike any other is happening in Chicago.

The yearly "Ragamala" concert begins Friday night at the Chicago Cultural Center, and it goes all night long until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The concert is the kickoff to the 10-day World Music Festival Chicago.

ABC7 was joined Friday by some of the talented musicians performing in the concert, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amaan Ali Bangash and Amit Kavthekar.

They explained what new audiences should expect from Indian Classical Music, and they even treated ABC7 to a preview performance.

The full interview and performance can be seen in the video player above.

The Ragamala concert is just the start of the World Music Festival Chicago, with 10 days of live global music at 11 venues citywide.

More information about the Ragamala concert can be found here.

More information about the World Music Festival Chicago can be found here.