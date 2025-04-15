WWII veteran celebrated on 95th birthday in Lake Barrington

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a big 95th birthday celebration Tuesday in Lake Barrington for the amazing life of a World War II veteran, who fought with the Polish resistance.

His life began as a nightmare: Bogdan Horoszowski managed to escape death as a child in Communist Poland during World War II. Since coming to the U.S., however, he raised his family living the American dream.

He often goes by his nickname, Mosquito, the code name he used during the German occupation of Poland during World War II.

It's nothing short of miraculous that Horoszowski survived the war. He spent time as a prisoner of war in 1944 in a German concentration camp. At 15, he was lined up to face a firing squad: The execution was called off seconds before he was to be shot.

"I am lucky I am alive. Many times, my life was in danger," Horoszowski said.

Horoszowski, his family and friends celebrated his amazing life on the occasion of his 95th birthday Tuesday.

He was been awarded numerous medals and honors for his time in the Polish resistance during the Warsaw Uprising, including a Medal of Honor from the Polish president.

He said the medals are too numerous to count, or remember. His stories of his childhood and time during the war could fill several books. His daughter heard many of them growing up, rather than fairy tales.

"I heard my dad's history and his heroism and bravery, and it's something so clear in my mind," Yvette Klobuchar said.

Horoszowski met his wife, Mira, after the war. They've been married for 65 years. They moved to Chicago in 1963, where she opened a successful designer dress business.

"We visit Chicago, and I fall in love with the city. And I'm still in love with the city. Chicago was the most beautiful, exciting place, and that's where we wanted to move," Mira Horoszowski said.

The couple now lives in Lake Barrington, where they are celebrating his birthday and adding a stone with his name inscribed to their Veterans Memorial Garden.

"A lot of experiences during my life, to collect everything and refresh my memory, it is very hard," Bogdan Horoszowski said.

Horoszowski's daughter says she wants to make sure his stories from the war are shared with future generations. And she says this honor is so important because it will help make sure that happens.