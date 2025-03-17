'World's Favorite Penguin': Vote for Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Pepe the penguin

Pepe is a contender for Penguin International's March of the Penguin Madness.

BROOKFIELD, Ill (WLS) -- Pepe is a contender for World's Favorite Penguin in the "March of the Penguin Madness" contest.

Pepe the Humboldt penguin was hatched at Brookfield Zoo Chicago 13 years ago.

The contest is a bracket-style competition based on public voting.

The first round of voting ends Tuesday, March 18.

Pepe is up against Fisher from the Houston Zoo.

There are three ways to vote:

1- To vote on Penguin International's website, click here.

2- To vote on Instagram stories, click here.

3- To vote on Facebook, click here.

