'World's Favorite Penguin': Vote for Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Pepe the penguin

BROOKFIELD, Ill (WLS) -- Pepe is a contender for World's Favorite Penguin in the "March of the Penguin Madness" contest.
Pepe the Humboldt penguin was hatched at Brookfield Zoo Chicago 13 years ago.
The contest is a bracket-style competition based on public voting.
The first round of voting ends Tuesday, March 18.
Pepe is up against Fisher from the Houston Zoo.
There are three ways to vote:
1- To vote on Penguin International's website, click here.
2- To vote on Instagram stories, click here.
3- To vote on Facebook, click here.