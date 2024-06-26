WATCH LIVE

World's sleep being chipped away by hotter nights, global warming, Climate Central study says

Nighttime temps have increased more rapidly than daytime temps, report finds

ByBlanca Rios WLS logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 6:27PM
Climate change is not only harming the planet - it's also ruining our sleep.

A new report from Climate Central says rising nighttime temperatures are chipping away at human sleep across the globe.

Scientists found global mean temperatures have risen by more 34 degrees Fahrenheit since 1850, setting a new record in 2023.

Ironically, it gets worse once the sun goes down.

Nighttime temperatures have increased even more rapidly than daytime temperatures as the world heats up, the study said.

Those hot and sleepless nights make it harder for people to recover from the heat of the day. And the effects could be deadly.

Hot nights led to a 50% increased mortality risk, the report said.

Sleep deprived nights also lead to an increase risk of both physical and mental health problems like brain development, learning and school performance.

