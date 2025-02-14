How to protect yourself from romance scams with AI on the rise

Worried about catfishing? Here's how to avoid online romance scams during the Valentine's Day 2025 holiday weekend.

Worried about catfishing? Here's how to avoid online romance scams during the Valentine's Day 2025 holiday weekend.

Worried about catfishing? Here's how to avoid online romance scams during the Valentine's Day 2025 holiday weekend.

Worried about catfishing? Here's how to avoid online romance scams during the Valentine's Day 2025 holiday weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New data from security experts at Aura shows that 65% of dating app users are concerned about being catfished, and nearly half of them have already fallen victim, many losing money.

And with artificial intelligence making scams harder to detect, staying vigilant is more important than ever.

Scammers create fake profiles using stolen photos and build trust quickly, often pushing for a fast-moving relationship.

Once they've gained your trust, they'll ask for money, private information, or even suggest financial investments.

Never share personal or financial details with someone you've just met online.

Never send money.

Try to meet someone in person - in a safe public place - soon after connecting online, so you know they're real.