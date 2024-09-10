Jury awards $50M to man who spent 10 years in prison for Chicago murder he didn't commit

Marcel Brown sued the City of Chicago, alleging he was coerced into making a false confession to an August 2008 murder.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who spent 10 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was awarded $50 million on Monday.

A federal grand jury awarded him $50 million on Monday.

Brown was released from prison in 2018 after his sentence was vacated.

