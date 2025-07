Young entrepreneur finds success in organic pet treat business

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young entrepreneur is making Chicago proud, giving pets the royal treatment.

Ava Dorsey is the owner of her own company - Ava's Pet Palace - providing simple, nutritious, and delicious treats for your furry loved ones.

Ava started her business when she was just 8 years old! Her products are now sold nationwide, proving dreams do come true with a bit of hard work.

Dorsey joined ABC 7 to talk about her products and how customers can now invest in her business.