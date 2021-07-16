Saturday Morning Extra

Friday Morning Extra: Pour Moi's Climate-Smart salute to the 12 days of Christmas

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Pour Moi's Climate-Smart salute to the 12 days of Christmas

Santa gave us a phenomenal early price break!

Xmas-in-July in the Windy City is merrier than ever, with Pour Moi's Climate-Smart salute to the 12 days of XMAS, featuring 12 of the most beloved products in one kit. It's just $99 for all 12 premium, made in France products with a suggested retail price of $367.

You can cross 12 folks off your early shopping list or use them all yourself, since the kit is specifically formulated for youthful skin for the summers in Chicago and where you maybe traveling to. Think of it as anti-aging for your zip code. Remember no one returns the gift of youth!

And you can pick up two kits, since Santa priced these 12 products as holiday miracles!

It includes four (12) Climate-Smart anti-aging products made to work in synergy specifically for youthful, healthy skin in the Chicago area.

  • 100mL/3.38 oz Hydrating Balancer (Rich)

  • 25mL/0.8 oz White Serum


  • 30mL/1 oz Mountain Day Cream

  • 15mL/0.5 oz Tropical Day Cream

  • 15mL/0.5 oz Desert Day Cream

  • 15mL/0.5 oz Mountain Day Cream

  • 15mL/0.5 oz Marine Day Cream


  • 15mL/0.5 oz Polar Day Cream

  • 30mL/1 oz Night Cream

  • 100mL/3.38 oz Clarifying Polish

  • 20-count pack Spongy

  • 1 Face Covering (*styles & colors vary)
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesschicagoloopsaturday morning extraskin care
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SATURDAY MORNING EXTRA
    SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Chicago Auto Show 2021 Sneak Peek
    SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group discusses IRA, 401K plans
    SPONSORED: Saturday Morning Extra: Goldstone Financial Group - Learn more about Retirement Tax Analysis
    SPONSORED: Friday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Skincare Climate-Smart Skincare