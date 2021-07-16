Friday Morning Extra: Pour Moi's Climate-Smart salute to the 12 days of Christmas

100mL/3.38 oz Hydrating Balancer (Rich)

25mL/0.8 oz White Serum

30mL/1 oz Mountain Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Tropical Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Desert Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Mountain Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Marine Day Cream

15mL/0.5 oz Polar Day Cream

30mL/1 oz Night Cream

100mL/3.38 oz Clarifying Polish

20-count pack Spongy

1 Face Covering (*styles & colors vary)

Santa gave us a phenomenal early price break!Xmas-in-July in the Windy City is merrier than ever, with Pour Moi's Climate-Smart salute to the 12 days of XMAS, featuring 12 of the most beloved products in one kit. It's just $99 for all 12 premium, made in France products with a suggested retail price of $367.You can cross 12 folks off your early shopping list or use them all yourself, since the kit is specifically formulated for youthful skin for the summers in Chicago and where you maybe traveling to. Think of it as anti-aging for your zip code. Remember no one returns the gift of youth!And you can pick up two kits, since Santa priced these 12 products as holiday miracles!It includes four (12) Climate-Smart anti-aging products made to work in synergy specifically for youthful, healthy skin in the Chicago area.