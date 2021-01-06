PHOTOS: Chaos breaks out as Trump supporters swarm US Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power.



Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress' formal approval of President-Elect Joe Biden's win. Several Republican lawmakers have backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

A chaplain prayed as police guarded the doors to the chamber and lawmakers tried to gather information about what was happening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
