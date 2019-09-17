Pregnant woman struck, killed by semi-truck in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pregnant woman was struck and killed by a semi Tuesday morning in River North.

Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a person trapped under a vehicle near Grand Avenue and LaSalle Drive, according to Chicago police.

Police said the victim was walking east on Grand and the truck was traveling west. She was crossing the street at LaSalle when the truck went to turn left to travel south and struck her.

She was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 29-year-old Elizabeth Boshardy of Chicago. Officials said Northwestern Hospital staff were still attending to her unborn child as of 4 p.m.

"Trying to pay attention but you're not always paying that close attention and you kind of take it for granted that somebody else is, that these drivers are, and so it's just weird to think that you could be crossing the street going to work, I mean, I've been here a couple hours today and it's weird to think that if it was a couple hours earlier or later, that could have bene me," said Brandon Beymer, works in area.

The CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating. Any citations against the driver, including failing to yield to a pedestrian, are still pending.

