Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, December 30, 2022 12:33PM
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.

Prospect Heights police said an officer heard multiple shots fired while traveling in the 800-block of Piper Lane at about 2:10 a.m.

The officer alerted dispatch about hearing shots in the area of Burning Bush and Piper lanes and responded along with other units.

Officers found a male juvenile wounded in his lower back. After officers applied trauma bandaging to the victim, he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prospect police are investigating the shooting, which is believed to be gang-related, police said.

