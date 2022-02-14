puppy bowl

Local dog from Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago stars in Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

Emmylou had some great plays and helped bring attention to dogs in need ahead of Super Bowl 2022
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local dog from Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago stars in Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local puppy got her 15 minutes of fame on Sunday, starring in the Puppy Bowl.

It's shown before the Super Bowl on Animal Planet, and features adoptable puppies from around the country.

Emmylou was rescued by the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.

She was picked to star in the Puppy Bowl, after the shelter applied.

RELATED: Eminem takes knee during halftime show; NFL denies reports it tried to stop him

Emmylou made some big plays, and helped bring attention to dogs in need.

Tracy Elliot is CEO of the Anti-Cruelty Society and also Emmylou's new owner.

"These dogs are great dogs; shelter dogs are not broken, they're not defective, shelter dogs are the best option if you want to put a dog in your family," he said.

Elliot was fostering Emmylou when she played in the puppy bowl, and adopted the little TV star soon after.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoriver northpuppy bowlsuper bowldogadoptionu.s. & worldpuppypet adoption
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PUPPY BOWL
PAWS Chicago pup Rosie featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
PAWS Chicago pup Foofur featured in Sunday's Puppy Bowl
TOP STORIES
Pet owners hope to warn others after Rover caretakers lost their dogs
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Avocado imports to US become latest victim of Mexico cartel battles
Ken Griffin donates $20M to GOP candidate Irvin
9 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Wilmette parents holding school mask protest
Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence at LAX
Show More
Businesses in South Loop's Motor Row concerned amid recent shootings
Still need Valentine's Day gifts? Get them in 30 minutes
Amazon truck catches fire on I-294 in Northbrook
CPS officially renaming North Side school after Harriet Tubman
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold Monday with some AM flurries
More TOP STORIES News