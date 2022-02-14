Local dog from Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago stars in Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local puppy got her 15 minutes of fame on Sunday, starring in the Puppy Bowl.It's shown before the Super Bowl on Animal Planet, and features adoptable puppies from around the country.Emmylou was rescued by the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago.She was picked to star in the Puppy Bowl, after the shelter applied.Emmylou made some big plays, and helped bring attention to dogs in need.Tracy Elliot is CEO of the Anti-Cruelty Society and also Emmylou's new owner."These dogs are great dogs; shelter dogs are not broken, they're not defective, shelter dogs are the best option if you want to put a dog in your family," he said.Elliot was fostering Emmylou when she played in the puppy bowl, and adopted the little TV star soon after.