R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly could be getting out of the Cook County Jail Friday.His publicist Darryll Johnson told ABC7 us the singer plans to pay more than $161,000 he owes in back child support so he can be released by noon.Kelly returned to jail after he could not pay the money and was led away by deputies and handcuffed following a child support hearing Wednesday.Kelly is being held in a solo cell under 24 hour observation, which is jail protocol for high-profile inmates, the Cook County Sheriff's Department said.Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Last month, the Cook County state's attorney said new allegations have surfaced, and at least three women claim, when they were minors, Kelly sexually assaulted them. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.After the charges were announced, R. Kelly voluntarily surrendered and spent a weekend in jail before a female acquaintance posted a $100,000 bond to get him out.R. Kelly's next hearing on the sexual abuse charges is March 22.The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.