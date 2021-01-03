Business

Indiana woman starts 'rage therapy,' object-destroying business after challenging 2020

WARSAW, Ind. -- An Indiana entrepreneur says her new business is helping folks get the therapy they need this winter after a tough 2020.

The company is called Rage Therapy, and Ashley Finney is behind the idea of allowing customers take a baseball bat to breakable objects.
The objective, she says, is for customers to release all that pent-up frustration from the pandemic and a rough year.

Finney's concept came to be after the local glass recycler stopped taking glass, as it was too heavy for them to transport to their facilities.

Consequently, she turned glass bottles into targets for destruction and a source of profit.
