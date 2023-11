A Michigan vacation home owned by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was vandalized as a fence was spray-painted with the word 'Nazis.'

Vacation home of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel vandalized with word 'Nazis'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A home owned by former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appears to have been targeted by vandals.

The fence outside Emmanuel's Michigan vacation home was spray-painted with the word "Nazis."

Emanuel was in Chicago over the weekend. He was not at the vacation home at the time of the incident.

Emanuel, who now serves as the U.S. ambassador to Japan, thanked local law enforcement in southwest Michigan for how they handled the case.

The writing has since been removed.