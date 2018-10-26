Historic Gold Coast mansion hits market for $21.9M

A fully renovated historic Gold Coast mansion hit the public market for $21.9 million this week.The 13,400-square-foot, six-bedroom home, 915 N. Dearborn St., is located across the street from Washington Square Park and is right by Newberry Library. Built in 1888 for attorney John Howland Thompson, the mansion was last sold in 2009 for $3.1 million, property records show.Though the Thompson House has been for sale since May, it was just put on public listing services this week. Its current asking price makes it the second-most expensive residential listing currently in Chicago.A gut rehab by the current owner added smart home features, a full spa suite and a media room equipped with an 84-inch 4K TV and surround sound system. The renovations cost millions of dollars, according to Coldwell Banker. Coldwell Banker declined to say exactly how much the renovations cost to protect the seller's privacy.There is not much of a yard to speak of, but the exterior holds a deck, patio and coach house with a garage and additional living space.The mansion is part of the Washington Square Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Place.