REAL ESTATE

Historic Gold Coast mansion hits market for $21.9M

EMBED </>More Videos

A fully renovated historic Gold Coast mansion hit the public market for $21.9 million this week.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A fully renovated historic Gold Coast mansion hit the public market for $21.9 million this week.

The 13,400-square-foot, six-bedroom home, 915 N. Dearborn St., is located across the street from Washington Square Park and is right by Newberry Library. Built in 1888 for attorney John Howland Thompson, the mansion was last sold in 2009 for $3.1 million, property records show.

Though the Thompson House has been for sale since May, it was just put on public listing services this week. Its current asking price makes it the second-most expensive residential listing currently in Chicago.

A gut rehab by the current owner added smart home features, a full spa suite and a media room equipped with an 84-inch 4K TV and surround sound system. The renovations cost millions of dollars, according to Coldwell Banker. Coldwell Banker declined to say exactly how much the renovations cost to protect the seller's privacy.

There is not much of a yard to speak of, but the exterior holds a deck, patio and coach house with a garage and additional living space.

The mansion is part of the Washington Square Historic District, which is on the National Register of Historic Place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatemansionGold CoastChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
JFK's honeymoon mansion hits market for $135M
Open House Chicago opens doors of city's unique buildings
Tour hundreds of rarely accessible buildings during Open House Chicago
Calif. realtor releases music video to market $45M home
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Chicago
Old Town School of Folk Music puts building up for sale
What does $1,000 rent you in Chicago, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Suspect detained in Fla. in connection with possible explosive devices
Pipe bomb suspect apparently threatened Rep. Gutierrez on social media
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
HazMat call secured after worker falls at Old Main Post Office
Slain track star paid her killer $1K so he wouldn't post compromising photos, police say
23 alleged gang members indicted in racketeering investigation
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled
City of Chicago selling 4,000 vacant lots for $1 each
Show More
Woman kills suspected kidnapper during police chase
Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'
Maine will help pay off your student loans if you move there
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
More News