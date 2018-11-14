Residents, local businesses speak out against Lincoln Yards development plan

The public spoke out about the proposed Lincoln Yards development Wednesday night.The site sits along the north branch of the Chicago River between the Lincoln Park and Bucktown neighborhoods. Some residents said it is already densely developed."This development is bloated beyond understanding. Amazon HQ2 is not coming here, so why do we need so many office towers and residential towers right in the middle of our community?" one resident asked."We are not against responsible development, we just think we need more time," said Katie Tuten, owner of The Hideout.The city tonight proposed designating the site as a "TIF" or tax increment financing zone.