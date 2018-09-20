If you are planning to move in the next year, Sears Moving Assistant can be a great resource during an otherwise very stressful time.
Mark Villalovos, Director of Member Experience and Business Transformation at Sears Holdings Corporation stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share his top tips for moving.
Sears Moving Assistants are on standby to help you move and help you find the right products to stage your home. This service is absolutely free. The Moving Assistants can research different moving services such as finding moving boxes and supplies, truck rental, full service moving companies and securing storage units and more. In addition, they can coordinate Sears Home Services such as maid service, handymen, carpet cleaning and more.
The Shop Your Way loyalty program allows you to earn and burn your points on everything you need for your home like Kenmore Appliances, Mattresses, Fitness and more.
Three tips on how to properly pack a moving box:
1. Wrap heaviest items first and place them at the bottom of the box
2. Before closing your box, cushion the entire package. Stuff packing peanuts or crumpled packing paper firmly in unfilled spaces to prevent shifting or damage to your goods.
3. Label the box
For more information, please visit Sears.com/Moving or call 1-888-349-4067.
