2 different children's sleepwear products recall for burn hazard

Two different children's sleepwear products are being recalled.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says they failed to meet flammability standards.
The first recall is for Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded children's nightgowns that were sold exclusively at JC Penney and imported by Jammers Apparel Group. The short-sleeved nightgowns were sold in rainbow print on a mint-green background and have "Wknd" screen-printed on the front of the garment. They were sold n five sizes (XXS, XS, S, M, L) and were accompanied by a matching doll-size nightgown, according to the recall.
The other is for Ekouaer children's bathrobes that are sold on Amazon. The hooded bathrobes were sold in short-sleeves and long-sleeves and in sizes 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150. The long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow, purple, purple rainbow, rose red, red and sky blue. The short-sleeve bathrobes were sold in seven colors: aqua green, navy, pink, purple, red, rose and white, the recall said.
Consumers are being offered a full refund.