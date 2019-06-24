Historic St. Adalbert's Church in Pilsen to have final Mass in July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic church in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood will have its final Mass next month.
The Archdiocese of Chicago has decided to close St. Adalbert because the cost to repair the building is so high. The final Mass will be held July 14.
St. Adalbert has been part of the community for more than 100 years.
The Archdiocese of Chicago released a statement saying, "After consultation with the Archdiocese of Chicago Presbyteral Council, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, issued a decree stating that St. Adalbert Church, located at 1650 W. 17th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, is relegated to profane but not sordid use, effective July 15, 2019. This means that beginning July 15, 2019 the building will no longer be a sacred space and may not be used for worship. The final Mass at St. Adalbert Church will be celebrated on July 14, 2019. This news was shared with parishioners during Masses on June 23, 2019 at St. Adalbert.
"St. Adalbert has been an anchor in the Pilsen community for more than 100 years and the Archdiocese recognizes its prominent role in Chicago history. However, we must be mindful of parish resources and the significant investment required to repair and stabilize the church building. Due to the condition of the building and associated costs, which were - and continue to be - unsustainable by the parish, the closure of St. Adalbert Church was announced in February 2016.
"Archdiocese of Chicago officials have spoken with many groups interested in the property. All proposals have been and will be considered. Any future plans for the St. Adalbert property will be sensitive to the desires of the community and other constituent groups."
