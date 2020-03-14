Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago will broadcast Mass in English from Holy Name Cathedral this weekend.

It can be viewed on the archdiocese's YouTube channel starting Saturday.

The masses will be broadcast in English, Spanish and Polish beginning March 21.

The move comes after both the Archdiocese of Chicago and the Joliet Diocese announced they would suspend all public masses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During this difficult time, it is particularly important that the faithful have access to the grace and comfort of Holy Mass," said Bishop Ron Hicks, Vicar General of the Chicago Archdiocese.

Weddings and funerals will still go on as scheduled as long as there are fewer than 250 people present.

"It's essential to who we are as Catholics, but we're also making those decisions so that we're cooperating with the good of people's health and well-being," said Hicks.

Hicks said the church does not want to keep people from praying and gathering in faith.

Some churches will keep their doors open to those who want to pay privately.

The timing will be up to each individual parish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagostreetervillejolietoutbreakcoronaviruscatholic churchchurchchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
What to know about 64 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Oldest jazz club in Chicago keeps the beat alive
Italy dances, sings its way through coronavirus lockdown
1st NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 donates $500K to relief
Social visits at Cook County Jail suspended
Show More
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
Animal shelter seeks emergency foster homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
More TOP STORIES News