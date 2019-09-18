Religion & Spirituality

Wheaton College students sue city, arguing Millennium Park rules violate free speech

Millennium Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four Wheaton College students have filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago, saying that rules preventing them preaching in Millennium Park violate their First Amendment rights.

"Although an outdoor park is the quintessential public forum, the City's Rules purportedly transform the outdoor public park into a novel spatial concept with various "rooms" that prohibit freedom of speech," the lawsuit says.

Attorneys for the four students say Millennium Park's rules require visitors to secure permits to discuss religion and can only do so in one corner of the park.

"We desire to exercise our constitutional right to free speech through sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For the sake of every citizen who desires to make use of the rights our forefathers bled for, we pray that the City of Chicago amends their unconstitutional code," plaintiff Matt Swart, sophomore at Wheaton College, said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagoloopwheatonmillennium parklawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors work to save baby of pregnant woman killed by truck in River North
Prisoner escapes from Chicago police custody on way to Cook County Jail
Lightfoot to introduce Chicago marijuana sales ordinance Wednesday
Iran tells US retaliation looms if targeted for Saudi attack
'Pilot Pete' ready to find love as ABC's 'The Bachelor'
Amber alert issued for missing NJ girl
Police: Infant found next to woman shot in face
Show More
Coffee shop employs shirtless male baristas in Seattle
Alderman to propose banning sale of vaping products in Chicago
Get paid to watch Stephen King's scariest films
Rich Township school board meets on fate of 3 high schools
Teen girl's body found in Gary, police seek help identifying her
More TOP STORIES News