Northwest Indiana restaurants, barbershops navigate new normal amid COVID-19 pandemic

Those hours will continue even with the easing of restrictions in the county, allowing restaurants to open up their dining rooms at 50% capacity.
"We are just going to take it slow like we have been doing," Gordon Biffle with Big Daddy's BBQ said. "I don't expect a large crowd. I think everybody is going to take baby steps."
Shipwreck Bar & Grill isn't planning to welcome dine-in customers for a couple of weeks.
"For the safety of our customers and our staff we are going to give it another week," Alexandra Hobby of Shipwreck Bar & Grill said. "I think that after Memorial Day we are going to open up our patio and continue carry-out and delivery and then on the first open full-force."
Also in stage two, barbershops, hair salons and nail salons may open by appointment only. Legends Barbershop owner Chris Flores is anxious to see how it goes.
"It's more like a trial run. Let's see how this goes, and if I see some stuff as an owner I am going to tweak it to make it safe for all of us," Flores said.
Indiana state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is encouraging everyone to keep in mind that the threat of COVID-19 hasn't gone away. He says business owners should take all the necessary precautions. He also said Indiana has a new program to help them provide personal protective equipment for their workers.
"Me, being a resident and also representing the city of Gary, Gary as well as Lake County has one of the larger number of cases in the state," Melton said.
Flores held a Zoom call with his barbers to discuss the new protocols for the shop.
"I got family. I got seven barbers here. Five of us have families. I tell them come clean your stations because we don't want to take that stuff home to our families," he said.