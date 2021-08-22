restaurant

Cheeseburger in Paradise in River North pays homage to Jimmy Buffett

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Restaurant in River North pays homage to Jimmy Buffett

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A virtual restaurant paying homage to Jimmy Buffet's vision of the classic cheeseburger is now open in River North.

Cheeseburger in Paradise at Kitchen United MIX allows guests to enjoy signature burgers and casual eats right at home. The location is open for delivery and pick up from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The menu features signature staples and fun twists on the classic cheeseburger such as the Sriracha Volcano Cheeseburger. Other highlights include chicken sandwiches, beer-battered chicken tenders, onion rings, crispy potato wedges and more.

Cheeseburger in Paradise was created in partnership with Margaritaville and IMCMV Holdings, Inc., which operates Margaritaville's casual-dining venues and establishments across the globe.

Margaritaville operates over 20 hospitality destinations, two gaming properties, and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill.

