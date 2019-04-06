Reward offered for information on serial tire slasher

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $1,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help track down a serial tire slasher.

Police said there have been more than 350 tire slashings in recent weeks at ten different auto parts stores across the city.

The slashes have cost businesses thousands of dollars in repairs. Some said they are also concerned that someone could get hurt in future attacks.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Cook County Crimestoppers at (800) 535-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous.
