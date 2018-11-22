Richton Park resident shoots at burglars

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
A Richton Park resident shot at burglars as they invaded his home Thursday afternoon, but the suspects got away with his vehicle, police said.

The burglary happened in the 4900 block of Bayview Drive, police said. Officers saw two cars, one a white Jeep Cherokee and the other a Chevrolet Cruze, speed off from the area as they arrived on the scene. The Chevrolet belonged to the resident who reported the home invasion, police said. The car bears the Illinois license plate S209446.

Richton Park police chased after the cars, but ended their pursuit once the cars got on I-57.

The resident told police that he confronted the burglars, even firing several shots at them. Police said it was unclear if any of the suspects were struck by those shots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richton Park police.
