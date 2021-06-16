explosion

Rockton Chemtool fire: Hotspots remain with evacuation order still in effect

Mandatory evacuation within 1-mile radius, advisory to wear masks for anyone outside within 3 miles, officials say
By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Rockton chemical plant explosion causes major fire, smoke

ROCKTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Rockton fire officials say they now have the upper hand on the massive fire at the Chemtool chemical plant.

The chemical plant went up in flames Monday morning. Chopper 7HD flew over that spot Wednesday morning and a few hot spots were still visible.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said Wednesday morning that the fire is contained, but flare-ups may occur as firefighters move building material around in order to fully extinguish the fire.

Chief Wilson said the fire is contained and that no hazardous materials have ended up in nearby waterways.

WATCH: Rockton chemical plant fire 1PM update
Local and federal authorities give an update on the evacuation order after a massive fire at a Rockton chemical plant.



Tuesday, fire crews poured a special foam on the ruined structure. Earlier, crews dug trenches, south and west of the Chemtool plant to prevent contaminated runoff from entering the nearby Rock River, a critical source of water.

RELATED: Rockton chemical plant had recent, unannounced federal inspection

To be safe, the one-mile evacuation order remains in effect Wednesday. Anyone within 3 miles of the fire is advised to wear a mask to protect themselves.

Chief Wilson said they are reviewing air quality data, but that they can't lift the evacuation order yet.

Chemtool, which produces industrial lubricants, says all of its 70 employees were able to evacuate without injury.

Tuesday morning, Bill Snyder, vice president of operations at Lubrizol, Chemtool's parent company, issued an apology and said they're here to support the community and do the right thing.

How weather impacts toxic smoke from Rockton chemical plant fire


EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Greg Dutra explains how the weather will affect the toxic smoke in the air as the Chemtool chemical plant continues to burn.



"It's obviously a very severe impact and we apologize to the people who had to be evacuated whose property and other things may have been impacted by the fire," Snyder said.

The company said all of the employees will continue to get full pay and benefits.
