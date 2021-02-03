Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate place to find saris

EMBED <>More Videos

Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate place to find saris

HOUSTON, Texas -- Roop Sari Palace, located in Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District, is one of the biggest South Asian clothing stores in the US. There are racks and racks through the store, with thousands of saris, Anarkali suits, Kurtis, and Lehenga Choli options. They also have hundreds of jewelry designs to go with any outfit.
A sari is a 6-yard piece of fabric that is worn around the body with a blouse. The sari has been around for centuries, with dozens of styles related to different regions and occasions.

Saris can vary from very plain to over the top glamorous for parties and weddings. You can check out Roop Sari palace at their website roopsari.com or on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13abc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toabc13 plus gandhi district
TOP STORIES
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
New car buyers faced with sticker shock, long waits, no guarantees
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Wife shows up in court after man allegedly killed by girlfriend
Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical coming soon
Biden to detail plan for fighting US inflation
Young Thug, rapper, among 28 indicted on RICO, gang charges
Show More
3 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Hinsdale
CPD cancels all days off to handle possible Memorial Day violence
US tourists who mysteriously died at Bahamas resort identified
Chicago Weather: Hot with storms late Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News