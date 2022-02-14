rudy giuliani

Rudy Giuliani expected to 'cooperate fully' with January 6 committee, report says

NEW YORK -- The January 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will "cooperate fully" with their subpoena.

Giuliani's lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation, the New York Times reported.

Once acting as President Trump's attorney, Guiliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Guiliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal contempt of congress charge.

Steve Bannon was indicted in November, while former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, case could still face charges.
