Ice Box Derby champions talk about women in engineering

Winners of the 2018 Ice Box Derby discussed the importance of women in engineering.

30 girls, 6 teams, 6 recycled refrigerators = a twist on the old soap box derby race - this time it's about getting the girls interested and engaged in the STEM fields - science, technology, engineering and math, by building their own race cars.

The ComEd Icebox Derby 2018 took place on Saturday, August 4 at Daley Plaza. The teams raced their cars and competed in STEM challenges between heats and the team with the highest combined score won.

While all the girls are winners, one team came out victorious: Team Yellow Spark. We brought them to WCL to celebrate their victory and talk with the SVP of Regulatory and Energy Policy and General Counsel for ComEd, Veronica Gomez, about the importance of women in engineering.

The winning team: Yellow Spark
Saniah Calvin
Grace Credit
Aliya Kazmi

Annabel Ma
Edna Zavaleta

Mentors:
Emily Torres
Sarah Noll

To find out more - visit the website:
http://www.theiceboxderby.com/

To learn more about ComEd and their commitment to women in engineering, or if you want to learn about how you can recycle your old fridge - head to the ComEd website:
https://www.comed.com/Pages/default.aspx
