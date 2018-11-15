Convicted serial killer jailed in Calif. may be linked to 90 more murders

ODESSA, Texas --
A convicted serial killer charged with a Texas woman's murder may be connected to 90 more murders.

Samuel Little, 78, is serving a life sentence in California for murdering three women there. He was extradited to Texas in July and charged with the 1994 murder of an Odessa woman.


Investigators say Little gave details on murders he may have committed from 1970 to 2005 in multiple states. A Texas prosecutor says the victims' families may finally get justice.

"There are people all over this country that haven't had answers, haven't had justice, but now they will," said Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland. "So even though it was delayed, it will not be denied."

Thirty murders have been confirmed by authorities.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said Thursday that Little was charged this week in the 1994 death of a Texas woman.

During Little's 2014 trial in Los Angeles, prosecutors said Little was likely responsible for at least 40 killings since 1980. Authorities at the time were looking for possible links to deaths in Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi and Ohio.

In Texas, Bland says Little recently provided details that showed he was in Odessa when Denise Christie Brothers was last seen in 1994. Her body was found about a month later in a vacant lot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
