Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Have a plan

It's Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois.The National Weather Service shared some tips with us on keeping your family safe.First, have plans in place. Make sure your have a safe place to go at home, at work, and at school. As part of your plan, have a disaster kit.Second, practice makes perfect. Practice your plan so it's second nature when storms hit.Third, monitor. Have multiple ways to be alerted during severe weather.And finally, act. Activate your plan when severe weather hits.