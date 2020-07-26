Shooting outside Gold Coast W Hotel leaves 1 critically hurt, Chicago police say

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 4:08 a.m. officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds near the turnaround in the 400-block of East Ontario Street.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim's name and age are currently unknown at this time.

Witnesses outside the hotel were being very uncooperative and refused to answer questions, police said.

But one hotel guest, who did not wish to be identified, saw the aftermath.

"I saw all the mess, all the glass, broken glass. I saw police eh ... it looked like something happened," she said.

The guest said she jolted awake after the shooting.

Chicago police said more than 20 shots were fired from at least two different guns.

"(It) makes me really sad because I found this area's really comforting to just walk around," said Liv Schwallie, who works nearby. "I just feel nervous to take my break and have my lunch somewhere around here."

A woman who only identified herself as Nancy said she lives in the neighborhood, and, after this morning, feels more invested in the city's gun violence problems.

"When you can relate to something like this, it makes it that much more important that I'm actively involved in the conversation with what's going on and ... how it can change better for the future," she said.

Marriott, the parent company for the W Hotel, released a statement regarding the incident that read:

"We are aware of a situation that was reported today. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority. Because this matter is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
No one is in custody.

Traffic was temporarily shut down on inner Lake Shore Drive between Erie Street and Ontario Street while police investigated the incident.

Details are still developing as Area 3 Detectives investigate.
