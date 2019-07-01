Chicago shootings at 4-year low in 2019, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released new crime numbers showing a dramatic drop in gun violence over the first half of 2019, showing shootings at a four-year low.
Police said murders were down seven percent, from 257 in the first six months of 2018 to 236 in 2019. Shootings were down 11 percent, from 1,099 shootings in the first six months of 2018. to 978 shootings in 2019.
Shootings are at their lowest rate in four years and murders are at their lowest rate since 2016, police said. Robberies were down 21 percent and burglaries were down 18 percent as well, police said.
Meanwhile, CPD is reporting that its officers have taken more than 5,200 guns off the street since January.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson attributed the reductions to an all-hands-on-deck approach to public safety, but over the busy summer weekend, the city still saw dozens of shootings. At least 51 people were shot, four of whom were killed.
Superintendent Johnson is expected to hold a round table discussions to talk about the new statistics Monday morning.
