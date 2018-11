Chicago Proud connects you with organizations in our community that are making a difference. Carpe Librum is a not-for-profit bookstore that wants to help you help others this holiday season.The pop-up shop sells used items like books, DVDs and records, and all of the proceeds help one of Chicago's most violent neighborhoods.For more about Carpe Librum, including locations and hours, visit http://turningthepage.org/carpe-librum-expansions/