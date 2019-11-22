Sam's Toy Box: Ride-on toys

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Rockin' Rider Charger 2-in-1 Pony (Tek Nek)
-Easily converts from rocker to a roller without tools.
-Press left ear to hear the exclusive "I'm a Little Pony" song.
-Press right ear to hear 6 fun talking phrases and sound effects.
-Talks and sings with a synchronized moving mouth.
-Soft, huggable plush.
-Realistic mane and tail.
-Age: 1+
-MSRP: $69.99
-Available: Walmart, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com, Macys.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com
Baby Shark 6V Plush Ride-On (Dynacraft)
-Let's go ride, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, on our Baby Shark 6V ride-on.
-Kids will love the Authentic baby Shark sounds and, with easy foot pedal acceleration with a 2.5 MPH maximum speed, your little aqua adventurers will want to cruise all day hugging Baby Shark's soft, lush, fulsome fabric.
-Once the cruise is over, Baby Shark can be returned to his home crate until he's released for his next awesome aqua adventure.
-Features an easy foot pedal acceleration, soft plush material, and makes Baby Shark sounds.
-Soft plush material.
-Age: 2-4
-MSRP: $149
-Available: Walmart beginning November 15, 2019
6V Dino (Pacific Cycle)
-Make playtime even more magical with the Rideamals Unicorn by Kid Trax! This little bundle of cuteness features multiple types of interactive play: feed, brush, walk, and ride.
-Watch your child's eyes light up as their new friend responds to them- including 20 unique sounds.
-A brush and (plastic) cupcake are included for extra grooming and feeding fun.
-Riding this mythical pony is fun and easy thanks to the simple push-button drive system and Power Trax rubber traction strips that keep the ride smooth and steady.
-With a maximum speed of 1.5 MPH, this ride-on toy provides the perfect blend of fun and safety.
-And don't forget, Rideamals Unicorn comes with a rechargeable 6-volt battery and charger so the fun never has to stop for long! Delightful interactive fun awaits with the Rideamals Unicorn by Kid Trax.
-Age: 18-30 months
-MSRP: $99.97
- Available: Walmart
Rideamals Josie Play & Ride Unicorn (Kidtrax)
-This little bundle of cuteness features multiple types of interactive play: feed, brush, walk, and ride.
-Watch your child's eyes light up as their new friend Josie, 12V Rideamal Unicorn by Kid Trax!
-Over 100 magical sounds and interactions including a light up horn.
-Ride, walk, feed, brush, pet and even dance with Josie.
-Can move at two forwards speeds and one reverse with a max speed of 4MPH.
-Features a One Step Direct Connect charging system.
-Includes Saddle Bag, Brush, Flower, and Cupcake
-Age: 3-7
-MSRP: $399
-Available: Walmart
6V BMW I8 (Rollplay)
-Get ready to roll in superior style with the Rollplay 6V BMW i8!
-This battery-operated ride-on sports car is the perfect choice for young riders who already know luxury.
-A foot pedal and easy-to-use gearshift get things moving at up to 2.5 MPH in forward and reverse speeds, and both butterfly doors open vertically, just like the real thing.
-The BMW i8's doors latch closed for easy access and safe riding. The details in this miniature version of a beautiful sports car add to the look of luxury: with working LED headlights, cup holders, an elaborate dashboard, and horn and engine sounds.
-This easy to assemble ride-on has a realistic polish that kids love to ride and grown- ups love to watch.
-Can hold up to 77 pounds.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $199.99
-Available: Amazon
Neon Ghost (Yvolution)
-Customize your ride with controllable RGB lighting all over the scooter.
-Set the scooter to pulse or strobe through all colors or set the lights into your favorite color with the push of a button.
-Durable, transparent TPR hand grips, light weight aluminum deck with grip tape.
-NEON Ghost has superior performance with PU wheels, the transparent core catches the light and throws it on the ground as you roll with your friends.
-The handlebar extends as needed. Rear wheel brake.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Target, Walmart
Crazy Cart Shift (Razor)
-The all new Crazy Cart Shift delivers the intense fun and excitement of driving and drifting to kids as young as six years old!
-It features a simplified drift system, a smaller and lighter frame, and a speed control switch that lets you decide the maximum speed for your child - 8 mph in the "HIGH" setting or 2.5 mph in the "LOW".
-Drive, spin, and drift your way into fun with the Crazy Cart Shift .
-Crazy Cart Shift continues the evolution of the TOTY Outdoor Toy of Year winning Crazy Cart, but has been redesigned for smaller kids (and offers a great speed control feature for parents.)
-Age: 6+ (120 lbs)
-MSRP: $199.99
-Available: online only at mass retailers, razor.com
