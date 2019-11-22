Sam's Toy Box: Ride-on toys

Shopping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box. She has the hottest toys of 2019.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Rockin' Rider Charger 2-in-1 Pony (Tek Nek)


-Easily converts from rocker to a roller without tools.
-Press left ear to hear the exclusive "I'm a Little Pony" song.
-Press right ear to hear 6 fun talking phrases and sound effects.
-Talks and sings with a synchronized moving mouth.
-Soft, huggable plush.
-Realistic mane and tail.
-Age: 1+
-MSRP: $69.99
-Available: Walmart, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com, Macys.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com

Baby Shark 6V Plush Ride-On (Dynacraft)


-Let's go ride, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, on our Baby Shark 6V ride-on.
-Kids will love the Authentic baby Shark sounds and, with easy foot pedal acceleration with a 2.5 MPH maximum speed, your little aqua adventurers will want to cruise all day hugging Baby Shark's soft, lush, fulsome fabric.
-Once the cruise is over, Baby Shark can be returned to his home crate until he's released for his next awesome aqua adventure.
-Features an easy foot pedal acceleration, soft plush material, and makes Baby Shark sounds.
-Soft plush material.
-Age: 2-4
-MSRP: $149
-Available: Walmart beginning November 15, 2019

6V Dino (Pacific Cycle)


-Make playtime even more magical with the Rideamals Unicorn by Kid Trax! This little bundle of cuteness features multiple types of interactive play: feed, brush, walk, and ride.
-Watch your child's eyes light up as their new friend responds to them- including 20 unique sounds.
-A brush and (plastic) cupcake are included for extra grooming and feeding fun.

-Riding this mythical pony is fun and easy thanks to the simple push-button drive system and Power Trax rubber traction strips that keep the ride smooth and steady.
-With a maximum speed of 1.5 MPH, this ride-on toy provides the perfect blend of fun and safety.
-And don't forget, Rideamals Unicorn comes with a rechargeable 6-volt battery and charger so the fun never has to stop for long! Delightful interactive fun awaits with the Rideamals Unicorn by Kid Trax.
-Age: 18-30 months
-MSRP: $99.97
- Available: Walmart

Rideamals Josie Play & Ride Unicorn (Kidtrax)


-This little bundle of cuteness features multiple types of interactive play: feed, brush, walk, and ride.
-Watch your child's eyes light up as their new friend Josie, 12V Rideamal Unicorn by Kid Trax!
-Over 100 magical sounds and interactions including a light up horn.
-Ride, walk, feed, brush, pet and even dance with Josie.
-Can move at two forwards speeds and one reverse with a max speed of 4MPH.
-Features a One Step Direct Connect charging system.
-Includes Saddle Bag, Brush, Flower, and Cupcake
-Age: 3-7
-MSRP: $399
-Available: Walmart

6V BMW I8 (Rollplay)


-Get ready to roll in superior style with the Rollplay 6V BMW i8!
-This battery-operated ride-on sports car is the perfect choice for young riders who already know luxury.
-A foot pedal and easy-to-use gearshift get things moving at up to 2.5 MPH in forward and reverse speeds, and both butterfly doors open vertically, just like the real thing.
-The BMW i8's doors latch closed for easy access and safe riding. The details in this miniature version of a beautiful sports car add to the look of luxury: with working LED headlights, cup holders, an elaborate dashboard, and horn and engine sounds.

-This easy to assemble ride-on has a realistic polish that kids love to ride and grown- ups love to watch.
-Can hold up to 77 pounds.
-Age: 3+
-MSRP: $199.99
-Available: Amazon

Neon Ghost (Yvolution)


-Customize your ride with controllable RGB lighting all over the scooter.
-Set the scooter to pulse or strobe through all colors or set the lights into your favorite color with the push of a button.
-Durable, transparent TPR hand grips, light weight aluminum deck with grip tape.
-NEON Ghost has superior performance with PU wheels, the transparent core catches the light and throws it on the ground as you roll with your friends.
-The handlebar extends as needed. Rear wheel brake.
-Age: 5+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Target, Walmart

Crazy Cart Shift (Razor)


-The all new Crazy Cart Shift delivers the intense fun and excitement of driving and drifting to kids as young as six years old!
-It features a simplified drift system, a smaller and lighter frame, and a speed control switch that lets you decide the maximum speed for your child - 8 mph in the "HIGH" setting or 2.5 mph in the "LOW".
-Drive, spin, and drift your way into fun with the Crazy Cart Shift .
-Crazy Cart Shift continues the evolution of the TOTY Outdoor Toy of Year winning Crazy Cart, but has been redesigned for smaller kids (and offers a great speed control feature for parents.)
-Age: 6+ (120 lbs)
-MSRP: $199.99
-Available: online only at mass retailers, razor.com

