Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Skokie police are investigating after shots were fired when a homeowner confronted a would-be car thief in his garage early Wednesday morning.

Police said a homeowner saw several people standing around two vehicles parked in the 7000-block of Lavergne around 5:41 a.m. The homeowner then heard the vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.

After being confronted by the homeowner, police said the suspect fled the garage to two waiting SUVs on the street. One of them was described by the homeowner as a silver Mazda.

As the suspects fled the scene northbound at a high rate of speed, the homeowner told police he heard three gunshots. Three shell casings were later recovered from the scene, police said.

Police said the homeowner was not harmed in the incident and there is no known danger to the public at this time.

Skokie police are asking neighbors to check their video surveillance for any suspicious activity, vehicles or people around the time of the incident.

Anyone who has any information about the crime is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982-5900.